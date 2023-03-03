CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lessened by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422,043 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 2.28% of CDW worth $481,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

