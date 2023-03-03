Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 355,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,114,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.