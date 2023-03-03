Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 7,457 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.