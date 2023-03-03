Castle Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.64 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $628.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

