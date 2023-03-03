Cashaa (CAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.77 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $188,668.70 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00422189 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.37 or 0.28537170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

