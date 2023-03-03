Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

HBAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

