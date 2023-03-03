Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day moving average of $229.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $244.38.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

