Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.13 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Cartesi token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $98.41 million and $7.13 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00423565 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.26 or 0.28630223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Cartesi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

