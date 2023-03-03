CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 456,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,948. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

