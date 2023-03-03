Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Capri Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 1,937,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,146. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

