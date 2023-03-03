Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $109.45. 278,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

