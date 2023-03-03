Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.60 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

LW opened at $102.30 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

