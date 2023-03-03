Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,172. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.