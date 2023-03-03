Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 16,782 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,233,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 153,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

