Cantor Fitzgerald Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $24.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,756 shares of company stock worth $1,330,276. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

