Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.69). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

