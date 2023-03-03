Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

CFPUF remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

