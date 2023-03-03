Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.73.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$81.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,282. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.83. The stock has a market cap of C$90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$231,750.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total transaction of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$231,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,030 shares of company stock worth $26,121,911. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

