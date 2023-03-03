Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

CM opened at C$62.03 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

