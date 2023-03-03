Campbell Soup (CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on May 1st

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $52.42 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

