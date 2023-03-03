Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

CAC stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $600.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Camden National has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

