Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 1.6%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 173.25 ($2.09). Approximately 165,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 149,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.12).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.71.

Insider Activity at Calnex Solutions

In related news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33), for a total value of £57,900 ($69,868.47). Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

