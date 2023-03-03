California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $43.63

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.63, but opened at $42.54. California Resources shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 111,921 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 746.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Resources by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in California Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.