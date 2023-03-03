Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.69. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 156 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market cap of C$40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.91 million for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

