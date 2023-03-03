Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.47. 27,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,841. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 20.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is 16.22 and its 200-day moving average is 16.15.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

