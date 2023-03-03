Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,292. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

