Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,292. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
