Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
CCD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,907. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
