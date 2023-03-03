Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

CCD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,907. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

