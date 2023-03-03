Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 4,501 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $321.36 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.68.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

