Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 26,795 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 923.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $178.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.