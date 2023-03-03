Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Declares Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Trading Up 2.7 %
Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 108.20 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £597.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.75 and a beta of 1.09.
About Cairn Homes
