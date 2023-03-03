Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Declares Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 2.7 %

Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 108.20 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £597.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

About Cairn Homes

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.