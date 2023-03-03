C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

AI stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

