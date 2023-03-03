BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.48 $24.71 million ($0.69) -2.03 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Radioio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BuzzFeed and Radioio, as reported by MarketBeat.

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Radioio.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radioio has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Radioio

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

