Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

BFST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

