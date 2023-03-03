Bunzl’s (BNZL) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Bunzl Trading Up 1.1 %

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,005.39 ($36.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The firm has a market cap of £10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,131.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.03), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($470,077.91). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

