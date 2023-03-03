Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises 6.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.28% of Bunge worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 280,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,147. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

