Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $22.88. Bumble shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 4,079,264 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

