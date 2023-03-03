Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $22.88. Bumble shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 4,079,264 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.
Bumble Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.