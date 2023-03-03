Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,042,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 6,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,213.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

BDWBF stock remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

