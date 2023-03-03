BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 28.6%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) was up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 937,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 338,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

BTU Metals Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

