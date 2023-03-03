Brokers Offer Predictions for Block, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

