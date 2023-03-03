Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Woodmark Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for American Woodmark in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
American Woodmark Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $926.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $60.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.