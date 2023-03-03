Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $51.44

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $18.36 on Friday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of -0.03.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.