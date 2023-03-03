Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) PT at $19.30

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDV opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

