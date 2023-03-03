Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $14.64

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.40%.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
