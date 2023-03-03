Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Broadwind stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 57,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

