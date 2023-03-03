Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

BHFAN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 14,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,496. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

