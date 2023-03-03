Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $71,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

BFAM stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 326,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,588. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.