Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133 over the last ninety days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

