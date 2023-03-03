Brazil Minerals (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Shares Down 0.4%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.35. 274,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,743,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Brazil Minerals Trading Up 24.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

About Brazil Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

