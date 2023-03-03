Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,741 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 88,327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

