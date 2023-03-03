Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 91,879 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

